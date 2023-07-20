Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,392,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $27,617,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

