PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.12.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.63.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in PPG Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

