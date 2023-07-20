PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.89

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.89 and last traded at $152.01, with a volume of 292396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.12.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after buying an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.