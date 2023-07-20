PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.28-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.28-7.48 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

