Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.03

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.03 and last traded at $178.81, with a volume of 2530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.85.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $877.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.82 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

