Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys 102 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.91. The company had a trading volume of 586,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.90. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

