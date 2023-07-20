Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,178 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 958,248 shares of company stock valued at $202,870,507. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.