Progressive Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Waters comprises about 2.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.33. The stock had a trading volume of 136,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

