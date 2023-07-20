Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $141.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.