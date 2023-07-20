Prologis’ (PLD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.62. The company had a trading volume of 569,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,407. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

