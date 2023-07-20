ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $61.33

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.33, but opened at $65.74. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $65.26, with a volume of 1,096,603 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $785.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,859.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Further Reading

