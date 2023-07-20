ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 103% compared to the average daily volume of 5,868 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

SDOW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.05. 4,188,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.