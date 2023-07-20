ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.66

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $17.10. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 16,934,237 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Will a Decrease in Housing Starts Hurt Homebuilder Stocks?
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
- Is Cohu Inc. One of the Cheapest Chip Stocks Around?
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.