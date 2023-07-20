ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.66

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $17.10. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 16,934,237 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

