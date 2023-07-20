ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.08

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 6720702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $606,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

