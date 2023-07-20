Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $345,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 418,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,468. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,755,000 after buying an additional 2,814,753 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Prothena by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Prothena by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prothena by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 442,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.