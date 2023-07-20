Proton (XPR) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $17.97 million and $548,239.38 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 18,922,091,665 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.