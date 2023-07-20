Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10,954.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

