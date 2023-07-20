PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 53,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $238,256.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $396,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,438. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

