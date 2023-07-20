Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.80. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 14,700 shares.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$98.57 million, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.040044 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

About Pulse Seismic

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

