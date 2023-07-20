Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

PMM stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

