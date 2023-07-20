Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
PMM stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.
Insider Activity at Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.