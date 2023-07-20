Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $20.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $321.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 in the last ninety days. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

