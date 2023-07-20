Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Issued By Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

NYSE SKX opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

