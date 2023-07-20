Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Cut by Analyst

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cardinal Energy in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

CJ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.13. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 46.63%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

