Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Saturday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after buying an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.