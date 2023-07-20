Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chord Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $18.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHRD. Mizuho raised their price target on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

CHRD opened at $147.05 on Thursday. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $111.12 and a 52 week high of $164.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,514,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

