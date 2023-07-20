Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of BXP opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Boston Properties
In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.
About Boston Properties
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
