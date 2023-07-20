Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Reduced by Analyst

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PBYI opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.71 million.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 83.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 62,740 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 38.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 380,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 60,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $200,910.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,978,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,098,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 60,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $200,910.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,978,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,098,315.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,585 shares of company stock valued at $366,544 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

