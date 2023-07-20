Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 2.9%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 177,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,025,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

