Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 2.9%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 177,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,025,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Qifu Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
