Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35. 182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.
Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.
Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF
About Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF
The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US-listed value stocks that are selected with the aid of artificial intelligence. NVQ was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by QRAFT.
