Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35. 182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

About Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF ( NYSEARCA:NVQ Free Report ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.59% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US-listed value stocks that are selected with the aid of artificial intelligence. NVQ was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by QRAFT.

