Qtum Market Cap Achieves $282.31 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $282.31 million and approximately $35.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00009073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.27 or 0.06342974 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,746,504 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

