QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 120,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,116. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

