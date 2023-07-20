Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Reaches $7.73 on Top Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $77.34 million and approximately $3,402.73 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $7.73 or 0.00025822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.77700726 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,687.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

