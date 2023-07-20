QUINT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,285.39 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $551.73 million and approximately $75,285.39 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

