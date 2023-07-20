Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $384.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 35.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 635,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 164,854 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.