Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOTFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $384.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 35.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 635,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 164,854 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.