QV Investors Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

