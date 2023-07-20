R.P. Boggs & Co. Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000. Casella Waste Systems makes up approximately 5.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 59,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,906. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.