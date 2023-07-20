R.P. Boggs & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Exponent comprises approximately 1.9% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exponent Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.