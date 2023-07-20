R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 452 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

R.P. Boggs & Co. trimmed its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises about 5.0% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned about 0.09% of FirstService worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 970.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,145 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

FirstService Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.82. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

