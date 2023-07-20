Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0001

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $38.38 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002823 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009823 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

