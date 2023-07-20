Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $38.27 million and $2.92 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

