Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.05 ($0.20). Approximately 2,601,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,171,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.30 ($0.19).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rainbow Rare Earths from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Up 5.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10. The company has a market cap of £90.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of 1.69.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
