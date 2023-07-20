Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.05 ($0.20). Approximately 2,601,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,171,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.30 ($0.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rainbow Rare Earths from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10. The company has a market cap of £90.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

