Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $247.79 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,769,546,755 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

