Raymond James Downgrades Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Market Perform

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.55.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

