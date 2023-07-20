Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.