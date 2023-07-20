Raymond James Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $125.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

WAB opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $113.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

