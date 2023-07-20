RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RB Global has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RB Global news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RB Global by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in RB Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 33.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

