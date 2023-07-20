Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 206,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,363. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $34.02.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
