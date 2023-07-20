Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 206,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,363. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

