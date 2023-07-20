Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $15.36. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 1,927,818 shares.

Specifically, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,627 shares of company stock worth $2,796,992. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.49.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

