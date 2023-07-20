Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.73

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.73 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 376468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRR. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,006,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

