Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report) was up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.
About Redzone Resources
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redzone Resources
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.